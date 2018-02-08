Transcript for 'Start Here' podcast: Ohio State football coach placed on leave

The case of what did he know and when did he know it is sidelining one of the top college football coaches in history Ohio State's Urban Meyer is now on it. Administrative leave amid allegations he knew an assistant face domestic abuse allegations and did nothing here's ABC's Brett milky. Hey guys. Urban Meyer is not just the highest paid person at Ohio State University he's the highest paid public employee in the state period. Yesterday my ear was benched placed on administrative leave. As the school investigated claims against one of his former coaches Dan Murphy is a reporter with our partners at ESPN. He says Courtney Smith isn't just accusing her ex husband of assault she says Urban Meyer knew about it. And did nothing. According Smith is telling people that for most of her marriage to Zack Smith which ended three years ago she was. Being abused and that she had let Urban Meyer who was xmas boss and other people around the football programs that they both worked for. Know about those things that multiple times in 2009 and 2015. She said to reporter yesterday. That Urban Meyer knew about those incidents in the past and didn't do anything to. Discipline Zack Smith or get in the way of trying to find a solution or. What he did the summer which was from fire him. Urban Meyer was asked about this before Cortese this interview. And he insisted he knew nothing about these recent allegations Zacks miss lawyer says his client is not gonna comment now but when he testifies the police will corroborate his story. Courtney Smith though says she has photos of her injuries and text with coaches wives supporting her claims. Now we will go through those tax and what they actually show on start here later this morning taken out an apple podcast or your favorite podcasting app. Diane Bryant.

