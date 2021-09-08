-
Now Playing: Andrew Cuomo accuser speaks out
-
Now Playing: Dems holding Gov. Cuomo accountable reestablishes culture of accountability: Emanuel
-
Now Playing: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo may face criminal charges
-
Now Playing: Senators continue working toward infrastructure deal
-
Now Playing: Massive bipartisan infrastructure bill clears major hurdle
-
Now Playing: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo could face misdemeanor charges
-
Now Playing: Final vote on infrastructure bill
-
Now Playing: Latest jobs report looks promising
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Aug. 6, 2021
-
Now Playing: Former aide files criminal complaint against Cuomo
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Half of Americans now fully vaccinated as delta variant surges
-
Now Playing: Strong jobs numbers show president’s plan working: White House economic adviser
-
Now Playing: Congressman makes history by taking paternity leave
-
Now Playing: Biden touts jobs report numbers, but says there is more work left to be done
-
Now Playing: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema defends her support of filibuster
-
Now Playing: Biden reflects on July jobs report