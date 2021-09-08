Transcript for Top Cuomo aide resigns

This morning another bombshell in the scandal surrounding New York governor Andrew Cuomo his top aide Melissa to Rosa resigning. To rose it was considered one of Cuomo's most trusted advisor its. City next to him during his pandemic news conferences. She released a statement late Sunday reading in part. Personally that past two years have been emotionally and mentally trying. Adding I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such talented and committed colleagues on behalf of our state she did not mention Cuomo. Her resignation comes less than a week after New York's attorney general concluded quell most sexually harassed eleven women. And now the woman described in the report as executive assistant number one Britney commit so is speaking publicly. And they started to be hugs with kisses on the cheek. And then there was that on clean. And then when he went to cook has handled sheet heat quickly turned his pad. And kissed me on the lips the governor needs to be held accountable what he did to me was a crack. He broke the law can be so also telling CBS why she didn't come forward sooner people don't understand it. That this is the governor of the State of New York first troopers that are there. Or not there to protect me there there to protect ten. Cuomo was seen over the weekend for the first time since releasing his pre recorded message last week. Denying the allegations. His lawyer slamming the AG's investigation as biased and striking back against commits those claims. He did not grope her and there was evidence that was provided. By several individuals to the attorney general. About potential motives for her to have made that claim I'm not going to get into that now but none of that was included in the report. Well it's now former top eight militant who wrote it also in like he did in the general's report for outlets. We healthy retaliate. Against women will not accusers. Cuomo himself if she refused to resigning steps are already under way to begin possible impeachment process. Into my bank and thank you.

