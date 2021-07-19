Transcript for Washington Nationals fans return to stadium

Now to baseball fans returning to Nationals Park in Washington DC less than 24 hours after a shooting outside the stadium. The gunfire sent people in the stands scrambling Saturday night. This morning police are searching for the suspects who caused the mayhem. This morning police on the hunt for suspects after gunshots sent crowds fleeing the Washington Nationals baseball game. Gunfire echoing across the stadium Saturday night. In the middle of the sixth inning when anybody that got into the Padres dugout now two. Some fans running to the dug outs to take cover others ducking under seats fearing an active shooter and we. And early eighties. We're lying on the ground because we got there somebody above us with a gun. Police say three people were injured in the shooting including one person who attended the game. DC police say they're trying to find this vehicle possibly involved in the shooting. On Sunday in increased security presence at Nationals Park. As fans returned to watch the team's resume the game errant Douglas feeling it was safe enough to bring her two young children to the stadium. We thought that that was an incident that was isolated we get read more into it that's sad that we don't think they go to a public event. How would we exit this event leaving with our kids and seek them. And both team managers getting emotional reflecting on Saturday's violence. Be with the men in there. And obviously they're going out there thinking and their their loved ones. And they're getting their families seemed Danson and seen people went and it it just. Did the right thing I love this city. It's the city's my home. If you make raising real know that real and they'll say. No arrests have been made in the shooting officials say two people are being questioned.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.