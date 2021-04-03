-
Now Playing: This is how Ginger Zee composts in her yard to reduce food waste and feed her garden
-
Now Playing: 'GMA’ Deals and Steals celebrating 12 women-owned small businesses
-
Now Playing: Woke Babies founder shares inspiration for bringing diversity to children’s stories
-
Now Playing: Sofia Vergara wins court battle over frozen embryos
-
Now Playing: Widow running for her late husband's house seat in Louisiana
-
Now Playing: Vinnie Somma shares must-have training tips for dogs
-
Now Playing: How to make a warm protein bowl with ingredients you probably already have at home
-
Now Playing: Parents reunite with quadruplets after Texas ice storm keeps them apart
-
Now Playing: How to be a professional troublemaker
-
Now Playing: Deepak Chopra goes digital
-
Now Playing: 6 Dr. Seuss books to stop being published over racist imagery
-
Now Playing: Generous toddler shares meal with Mickey Mouse
-
Now Playing: Police officers help mom who just delivered baby in car outside local hospital
-
Now Playing: Tethered toddler snowboards like a pro
-
Now Playing: Otters inspect trail camera in South Carolina state park
-
Now Playing: Friends learn they’re actually sisters
-
Now Playing: Everything you need to know before you get a hedgehog
-
Now Playing: Shop these items that celebrate notable women
-
Now Playing: Teen climate activist calls for politicians to stop using the pandemic as an excuse