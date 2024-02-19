2 cops, 1 first responder killed during domestic call

Officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge along with firefighter Adam Finseth were killed after responding to a call of an armed man in a domestic call. The suspect was later found dead.

February 19, 2024

