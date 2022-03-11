Academy condemns Will Smith’s actions at Oscars

Actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock on live television during Sunday night’s 94th Academy Awards. Less than an hour later, Smith won Best Actor for his role in “King Richard.”

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live