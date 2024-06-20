Actor Donald Sutherland, father of Kiefer Sutherland dead at 88

Actor Donald Sutherland, known for his roles in "Klute," "M*A*S*H," "Ordinary People," and "The Hunger Games," has passed away at the age of 88.

June 20, 2024

