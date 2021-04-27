Airline, air cargo CEOs urge US officials to clamp down on 5G

Airline and air cargo executives urged officials to intervene on the launch of stronger 5G frequencies with hopes AT&T and Verizon will keep 5G signals at least two miles away from America's airports.

