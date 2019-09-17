Transcript for Alex Trebek’s cancer battle is not over

Tonight here, we are one-on-one with Alex trebek. He has been brave and open since the start in his battle with cancer. And this evening, he shares a setback with our T.J. Holmes. And what keeps him going on "Jeopardy!." Alex trebek! Reporter: From the beginning, Alex trebek has taken his stage four pancreatic cancer diagnosis with grit and optimism. I'm going to fight this and I'm going to keep working. Reporter: And now the beloved host of "Jeopardy!" Is revealing a new setback in that fight. We thought I was finished with chemo. That was a bit premature and certainly overoptimistic. Reporter: Trebek tells us his health recently took a turn. You said there were two things you wanted to do this summer, you said you were going to try to get your strength back and trial to grow your hair back. How was the summer on those two fronts? Dismal. Reporter: Really? My hair started to grow back, but now I have to undergo chemo again. Occasionally it will cause excruciating pain in my lower back. Other times it's fatigue. Other times it's nausea. It varies. Cancer is mysterious in more ways than one. Reporter: Are you starting to think any differently about life in trying to make sure, oh, I always planned to do that, maybe I should go ahead and get that No, no, I don't think that way. I'm 79 years old. I had one hell of a good life. And I've enjoyed it. And the thought of passing on doesn't frighten me. Reporter: And through it all, Alex trebek hasn't missed a day As long as I can walk out and greet the audience and the contestants and run the game, I'm happy. Our thanks to T.J. And we are pulling for Alex every single day here.

