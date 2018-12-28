Transcript for Alleged gang member arrested in police officer's shooting

And a major break in the all-out manhunt for a suspected cop killer in California. Police arresting the suspect nearly 200 miles from the scene. Authorities say he had been living in the U.S. Illegally and had been trying to escape back to Mexico. New details revealed in an emotional press conference. Here's will Carr. Reporter: Tonight, an accused cop killer taken into custody less than 48 hours after shattering the officer's family forever. There's a lot of people out there that misses him and a lot of law enforcement people that I don't know who worked days and nights to make this happen. I'd like to thank you from the bottom of my heart. Reporter: Corporal ronil Singh's brother breaking down after kern county authorities announced the arrest of Gustavo Perez Arriaga, a reported gang member from Mexico. And killed corporal Singh an hour after Christmas after he was pulled over for a suspected DUI. I can tell you we were never more than a step behind this guy. Reporter: According to sheriff Adam Christianson, Arriaga was trying to sneak back into Mexico. The sheriff today mincing no words, saying corporal Singh may still be alive if it wasn't for policies he says allowed the suspect to continue to be free. The first time he was arrested for DUI, he should have been turned over to I.C.E. For deporting. If he's in the country illegally, committing crimes, it's simple. Reporter: President trump weighing in, tweeting, "Time to get tough on border security. Build the wall!" I was waiting for this to happen. Reporter: Singh's family, many who traveled from Fiji to mourn, thankful that the alleged gunman is now behind bars. Will, the accused cop killer not the only person arrested today. Police saying he had help evading capture? Reporter: That's right, five others behind bars tonight, including the suspect's brother, all accused of trying to help him get away. When the suspect was taken into custody, he was placed into corporal Singh's handcuffs. Thank you. And president trump's new ultimatum, threatening the close

