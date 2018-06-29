Transcript for Alleged newsroom shooter sued Capital Gazette for defamation

Some of the reporters are expected to be there. As gio reported that suspect had a grudge against the newspaper. What we learned about the woman he once new from high school. Here's pierce Thomas on that part of the story. Reporter: Jarrod Ramos, accused murderer, led out from the capital gazette in handcuffs, after a rampage that had its roots seven years ago. It began with this newspaper article in 2011, "Jarrod wants to be your friend." A frightening account of Ramos stalking a high school acquaintance on social media. At one point telling her, "Have another drink and go hang yourself." The online encounter ending with him pleading guilty to harassment. How angry was he? Incredibly angry, the malice dripped off this man in court. Reporter: The woman moved from the state, in fear, but Ramos still simmering. Firing off these tweets at the people who wrote it telling one journalist hell awaits and to two editors it would be nicer to see them cease breathing. When I heard his name, it didn't surprise me. Pierre Thomas here with us. We're hearing the editor called the police in 2013 about Ramos. That's right David. Police responded and interviewed Ramos. No charges were filed. The police chief said employees didn't want to even flame situation. An officer involved wrote he didn't believe Mr. Ramos was a threat to the newspaper's employees. Pierre thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.