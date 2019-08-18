America Strong: A school and town rising from the ashes

Paradise, California is celebrating new beginnings and moving forward from the tragic fires that engulfed their town in 2018 as the first day of school in Paradise Ridge Elementary begins.
1:32 | 08/18/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for America Strong: A school and town rising from the ashes

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

