Transcript for Beyonce releases new song, ‘Black Parade,’ for Juneteenth

Across the country, juneteenth celebrations are continuing into the weekend. After weeks of protests for racial justice and the president's rally originally set for the holiday itself, this year's celebrations are getting a spotlight they've rarely, if ever, had before. Here's ABC's janai Norman. Reporter: Tonight, a day after the official holiday, juneteenth celebrations continue. Black lives -- Matter! Reporter: Like this juneteenth freedom walk today in Cleveland. Marches and music -- marking the day the last slaves in galveston, Texas, learned they were free, more than two years after the emancipation proclamation ended slavery. Beyonce releasing the song "Black parade" on the holiday. All black all chrome black on Reporter: Providing a directory of black owned businesses on her website, writing on Instagram, "I hope we continue to share joy and celebrate each other, even in the midst of struggle. That struggle, the focus of protesters calling to end systemic racism. Say his name! George Floyd! Reporter: Chanting the names of ahmaud arbery, George Floyd, breonna Taylor and rayshard brooks, bringing more attention to the black lives matter movement, and that momentum making juneteenth 2020 unlike any other. For the first time recognized as a paid holiday by companies like Twitter, Mastercard, target, Nike, Uber and Lyft, as well as the states of New York and Virginia. The enthusiasm, more than a century after the end of slavery bringing down statues of confederate monuments as calls for change continue across America. Though juneteenth is recognized by 37 states and D.C. As a state holiday, a group of senators announced a push to make it a national holiday also. Janai Norman, thank you.

