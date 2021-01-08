Transcript for Black woman helping smash swimming stereotypes

Finally tonight, a young woman who is making quite a splash. After seeing that 64% of black children have no or low swimming ability, she decided to dive in to make a difference. While the world is watching the fastest swimmers race in Tokyo -- Ooh, there we go. Reporter: Paulana lamonier is on Long Island, New York, focusing on swimming and race in an entirely different way. I am the founder of black people will swim, where we are, smashing the racist stereotype that black people don't swim. Encouraging our community to face their fears. I'm right behind you, okay? Reporter: Easing fears by sharing her love and knowledge of swimming. Yes, slow kicking. Relax. You got this. My mom knew how to swim thanks to my grandmother, so my mom kind of paved the way and put us in swimming lessons as well. Reporter: Once she mastered the fundamentals, she eventually became a swim coach herself. I've been coaching and teaching tons of people from all different walks of life how to swim. But what really stuck out to me is just not seeing enough black people in the water. We are drowning at higher rates compared to any other race there is. Reporter: Two years ago paulana came up with an idea to help tackle the problem. I said, you know what, I'm going to teach 30 people how to swim. And from there it just went viral. Reporter: Her students are grateful for the potentially life-saving lessons. I was the stereotype. Or I am, because I'm somebody who can't swim. I want the cycle to stop so I can not pass on that fear. For anyone who is scared to learn how to swim, who has one foot in, one foot out, feel the - fear and do it anyway. Feel the fear and do it. Feel the fear and do it anyway. Encouraging people to take the plunge.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.