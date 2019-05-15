Transcript for Carnival worker now a suspected serial killer: Police

great to have you in New York. A man who worked as a traveling carnival worker is now accused of being a possible serial killer. Authorities in Virginia tonight say the suspect has now confessed to killing two women and a teenage girl. And this question, would there now be other possible victims in other cities? The investigation widening, and here's ABC's linsey Davis. Reporter: Tonight, a suspected serial killer that worked at carnivals is behind bars. Police in Washington county, Virginia, say 23-year-old James Michael Wright admitted to killing three women, 22-year-old Elizabeth Vanmeter, 17-year-old Jocelyn Alsup and 25-year-old athina Hopson. Police say Wright told them he met all the women while traveling with a carnival, but claimed all three shootings were accidents. Wright collided head-on with a school bus in March which police say helped crack the case. A cell phone was located in the suspect's truck. Reporter: On the very same road as the crash, police say they found two victims in shallow graves. They're still searching for the body of Hopson. The women were allegedly murdered over an 18-day span in Tennessee and Georgia. The information gained from that initial interview regarding Ms. Hopson led to information regarding the other victims. Reporter: The sheriff's office is now reaching out to investigators in other areas where the carnival traveled to see if there are possibly more

