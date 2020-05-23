Transcript for New CDC report shows virus tests combined with antibody tests

re-opening is testing because it shows where the virus is active. But tonight the CDC is saying their data on testing has been combining tests for the virus with tests for antibodies. How did that happen and what are the consequences? Here's Andrew dymburt. Reporter: Tonight, confusion over the way states are reporting testing data to the CDC, data states rely on as they begin loosening restrictions. According to the data tracker, over 13 million tests have been reported nationwide, but as this disclaimer notes, some states may have included antibody tests in their total test counts. Many states mixing together tests for active coronavirus cases with tests for recovered patients, potentially boosting confirmed cases and testing count and clouding the true picture. If you integrate data from, say, the antibody test, that is changing our outlook. That is not the kind of data that should be added in to tell us that states are well E quipped to open. Reporter: The CDC site says antibody tests only account for a small portion of testing at this time. Inflated numbers may bolster the president's claim that the United States is testing more people than any other country. I always talk about the fact that our testing is so far advanced that we're close to 14 million in testing. 14 million. Reporter: This weekend, the nation nearing a grim milestone -- 100,000 American virus deaths. While many medical experts insist the real figure is higher, Dr. Deborah birx disagrees. I think in this country we've taken a very liberal approach to mortality, and I think the reporting here has been pretty straightforward over the last five to six weeks. Reporter: Now, we don't know from the CDC how off that count is, but it's sure to be further scrutinized. The agency says it's working to differentiate that crucial data while the white house has insisted the country has the testing capability to open the economies of several states. Tom? Andrew, we appreciate that. We move on now to the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.