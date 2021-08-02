Celebrating the 1st Black woman network anchor: Carole Simpson

Simpson broke barriers in 1988 as the first Black woman anchor and then again in 1992 as the first Black woman to moderate a presidential debate. She has since created a news blog, “Wise Old Woman.”
2:55 | 02/08/21

