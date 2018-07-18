2 children recovering from possible shark bites off the coast of New York

A piece of tooth was removed from a boy's leg for analysis; the attacks occurred 4 miles apart.
1:21 | 07/18/18

Transcript for 2 children recovering from possible shark bites off the coast of New York

