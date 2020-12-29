Christmas Day blast may be linked to 5G cellular paranoia, sources say

More
Authorities say Anthony Quinn Warner died in the RV explosion in front of the AT&T building in downtown Nashville on Dec. 25. They are still searching for a motive.
2:48 | 12/29/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Christmas Day blast may be linked to 5G cellular paranoia, sources say

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:48","description":"Authorities say Anthony Quinn Warner died in the RV explosion in front of the AT&T building in downtown Nashville on Dec. 25. They are still searching for a motive.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74939710","title":"Christmas Day blast may be linked to 5G cellular paranoia, sources say","url":"/WNT/video/christmas-day-blast-linked-5g-cellular-paranoia-sources-74939710"}