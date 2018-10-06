Transcript for Colorado homeowners given just minutes to evacuate after massive wildfire

To the wild fire threat in the west. A new round of mandatory evacuations in Colorado at this hour. The 416 fire nearly doubling in size. People forced to leave some 2,000 homes. Hot dry conditions fueling those flames. It's just 10% contained. Here's Marci Gonzalez tonight. Reporter: Tonight Colorado homeowners given just minutes to evacuate after a masve wildfire doubled in size. Do I go this way? Yup. Yup. Just head down that way. Sorry I'm freaking out. Nope, that's okay. Thank you. Reporter: Crews outside durango taking to the air and on the ground desperately trying to contain the so-called 416 fire. Officials declaring a code red. This area is under mandatory evacuation. Reporter: More than 2,000 homes now evacuated. The fire burning more than 16,000 acres. This man racing to pack his family's belongings. We immediately came out here and found out we only have an hour. Reporter: Scrambling to decide what's most important to take with them. The fire is only 10% contained and the cause is still under evacuation. David. Marci, thank you. The fires are not the only concern. A tornado threat in South Dakota and Wyoming right now and strong storms in the midwest heading to the mid-atlantic. Those storms damaging property in northern Iowa. Rob Marciano tracking it all. David another round of strong thunderstorms. Heavy rain from D.C. To Baltimore including the flash food watch that's north of Philadelphia. A mess for the morning commute there. Tomorrow afternoon the weather threat from Des Moines to Kansas City down I 95. Out west in southern California. Critical fire danger. Including the fire outside of durango that continues to grow.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.