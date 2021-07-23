Transcript for COVID-19 delta variant pushing hospitals to the limit

We begin tonight with these alarming new numbers. This new summer surge of the coronavirus and the ominous warning tonight. The new model that says what we're seeing now might not peak until October. Fueled by the delta variant and vaccine hesitancy. Tonight, the Republican governor of Alabama, Kay Ivey clearly frustrated today and making national news saying, maybe it's time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks. With the CDC guidance unchanged tonight, some local areas where - they're seeing a major surge are taking action on their own. In St. Louis county, Missouri, new mask mandates going into effect. One of the top three states with new cases. Under stress tonight sending a strike team to Springfield. And the mask mandate in St. Louis going into effect Monday. 1 in 5 new cases nationwide in Florida tonight. Hospital admissions there up 55% in just a week. The governor saying he won't require masks for unvaccinated children going back to school, saying our children need to breathe. But governor Kay Ivey of Alabama with a very different message tonight, saying she's done what she can, it's now up to those who haven't gotten the shot to get it. In some cases, seeing this surge with large number of unvaccinated they are starting to see an uptick in new vaccinations. Tonight, the numbers here. More than 187 million Americans have received at least one dose. 66% now of everyone 12 years and older. And that new model tonight, how long this current surge might last. We also have Dr. Jha standing by. How do you keep your children safe going back to school? With breakthrough cases when should the vaccinated consider putting masks back on, and where? We have it all covers for you tonight. ABC's Victor Oquendo leading us off. Reporter: Tonight, the delta surge is pushing some hospitals in hot Zones to their limit. In the Kansas City area, doctors say they're running out of beds, and Kansas state health officials are bracing for it to get worse. Everybody needs to think of this as a crisis. This is a crisis situation. Reporter: With the rapid spread of the delta variant, St. Louis county late today reinstating a mask mandate. And now a new national model predicts the surge in covid cases may not peak until mid-october, with daily deaths potentially more than tripling what they are now. 38 states and New York City are seeing daily case averages double, triple, or quadruple over the last two weeks. 1 in 5 new cases are in Florida. When you see someone under 40 die because of covid, when there's a vaccine they could have gotten to prevent it, that breaks your heart. Reporter: Three states, Florida, Missouri, and Texas, accounting for 40% of new cases. In Alabama, the least vaccinated state, a frustrated governor Kay Ivey not hiding her anger with the unvaccinated, but she won't issue any new restrictions. Folks are supposed to have common sense. But it's time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks, not the regular folks. It's the unvaccinated folks that are letting us down. Reporter: The white house asked whether the administration should take a tougher approach toward the unvaccinated. I don't think our role is to place blame, but what we can do is provide accurate information to people who are not yet vaccinated about the risk they are incurring not only among themselves, but also the people around them. Reporter: The unvaccinated making up 99% of deaths and 97% of hospitalized patients across the country. In Los Angeles, Stephen Harmon lost his battle with covid the same day he was put on a ventilator. The 34-year-old was unvaccinated, often joking about the vaccine on social media, even tweeting, I got 99 problems but a vaccine ain't one. Harmon saying from his hospital bed -- I will not be getting vaccinated once I am discharged and released. In Sacramento, Mia vinnard regrets she and her husband, Brad, didn't get the vaccine. She says his dying wish was for others to get the shot. Honey, please, go tell our friends to get vaccinated. It's a real tragedy that this had to happen because we weren't on board by getting vaccinated. Reporter: Back in Alabama, Derek duke this week finally decided to get the shot. I been looking at the news and seeing everybody's been getting their vaccine and the ones that haven't been getting sick. So I have been thinking about my family and I want them to be well, so I brought them all down, we got our shots and I'm feeling happy. Reporter: And after the NFL pressured players to get vaccinated or risk forfeiting games and pay, assistant coach Rick Dennison reportedly won't coach with the Minnesota vikings after choosing not to get a vaccine. They're still holding talks with Dennison. Victor, officials are pointing to one positive sign in parts of this country, an increase in vaccinations now in some of the hardest hit states? Reporter: David, the white house says five states with the highest case rates and low vaccination numbers have seen an increase in their vaccination rates. Arkansas, Louisiana, Nevada, and Missouri and Florida saw more people get vaccinated when compared to the national Victor Oquendo leading us off. We know many of you at home have questions with the newest surge, so let's get to Dr. Ashish jha. Always great to have you with us. And I wanted to get back to Alabama there. Governor Kay Ivey, her comments that made national news, saying it's time to start essentially blaming the unvaccinated folks, were her words. We know that Alabama has the lowest vaccination rate in the country. She said, I've done what I can. I have had mask mandates. It's now up to people who haven't been vaccinated to get the shot. How do we get the word out, encourage more people to hear that message? David, this can for having me back. I don't know if it's useful to blame people. Ly tell you at this point across the country we're seeing a lot of unvaccinated people getting very sick and dying. My message to people is it's about protecting yourself, your these vaccines make an enormous difference in you getting sick and dying. This is how we put the pandemic behind us. Perhaps a more productive message than the governor, but she was clearly frustrated by the cases she's seeing in her state. And we're also worried about the breakthrough cases among those who are vaccinated. You and other health authorities say the cases are mild, but obviously they're not going to the hospital, there's no official log, how do we know what the numbers really are in this country, and if you are vaccinated when and where should you consider putting a mask back on to protect yourself from a breakthrough case? Two really good questions, David. First of all, we're not capturing the breakthrough cases because we're not testing enough people. We should do that. That said, we're certainly capturing breakthrough cases that lead to hospitalizations and deaths, and those are very rare. So what we know and can be confident about is breakthrough infeks happen, but they don't lead to you getting very, very sick. In terms of mask wearing when you're vaccinated, my general rule is if you're going to be around a lot of unvaccinated people and you're in a hot zone with lots of infections you want to prevent the breakthrough infection and the best way is to wear a mask. We know millions of children under 12 still not eligible for the vaccine. They're heading back to school in the coming weeks. The academy of pediatrics urging parents to send them to school with misks. What do you say to parents worried they're going to be interacting with kids in families where they don't know if there's been vaccination or not? This is a tough question. If you are in an area with a lot of infections happening, it makes sense to have all kids who are unvaccinated masked up. You may argue in some places like Vermont you could get away with it. But I have a 12-year-old and my goal is to get him back to school this fall with a mask on. Always helpful. Dr. Jha, thanks and we'll see you next week.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.