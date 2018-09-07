Cracked windshield forces American Airlines flight back to Chicago

A cracked windshield on an American Airlines flight headed from Chicago to Tokyo forced the flight to return.
07/09/18

Cracked windshield forces American Airlines flight back to Chicago
To be an -- of other news in a mid air scare for passengers on board an American Airlines flight the Boeing 787 from Chicago to Tokyo turning back because of a cracked windshield. First responders on the scene at O'Hare the flight landing safely 164. Passengers on board.

