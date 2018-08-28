Dangerous e-cigarette explosion caught on camera in California

A customer was inside an electronics store when the device ignited in his pants pocket; he was treated at a hospital.
0:11 | 08/28/18

Transcript for Dangerous e-cigarette explosion caught on camera in California
A dangerous EC grid explosion in Anaheim a customer inside electronic store when the device ignites in his pants pocket. You can see him limping in pain he was treated the hospital from burns.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

