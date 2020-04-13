Transcript for Dangerous tornadoes have been reported in multiple states in the last 24 hours

Of course, all of this as the deadly tornadoes ripped across several states. Families already trying to protect themselves from the virus suddenly finding themselves huddled together because of the storms. In New York, worries about the hospital tents in central park and testing sites shut down in New Jersey. Victor Oquendo tonight. Reporter: Tonight, relentless storms slamming the northeast in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. A family inside their home outside New York City, when this tree fell. It just came crashing through the ceiling. We were lucky to get out alive. Reporter: One of many families with damaged homes amidst those shelter in place orders. Outdoor coronavirus testing facilities shut down across the The high winds and driving rain made the conditions unsafe for both visitors and health workers to open today. Reporter: At that massive field hospital treating covid patients in New York's central park, officials confident the tents can withstand the wind. You can see it. Debris, debris! Reporter: More than 50 tornadoes reported in the last 24 hours. Including this one northeast of Jackson, Mississippi. In Lawrence county, Mississippi, the sheriff's department mourning the loss of deputy Robert Ainsworth and his wife Paula. Writing, "Robert left this world a hero, as he shielded Mrs. Paula during the tornado." Chattanooga, Tennessee, taking a direct hit from an ef-3 twister with winds of 145 miles per hour. The decision of whether to open shelters amid the covid-19 pandemic faced across the region. At the end of the day, life safety had to persist over everything else. Reporter: And in Monroe, Louisiana, where hundreds of homes were damaged -- A picture of me and mother. She died a few years ago. Reporter: Felicia Thomas and her daughter Cynthia now picking up the pieces. They were trapped inside their decimated home with three young children until their neighbor Jared Moore came racing to the rescue. What was your first instinct? Gotta help them, get them out. If we don't get them out, they're not gonna make it. Reporter: Everyone made it out safely, grateful to be alive. The department of homeland security says they're moving displaced families into local hotels instead of shelters. The mayor says it's a blessing that nobody here died. Victor, thank you. As I mentioned at the top, amid all of this, the president

