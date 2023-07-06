Deadly cargo ship fire still burning at New Jersey port

Two firefighters died and five others were injured while battling a blaze aboard a cargo ship docked in Newark, New Jersey, on Wednesday night, officials said.

July 6, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live