Deadly chemical leak at Georgia poultry plant kills 6

A liquid nitrogen leak killed six people Thursday, with multiple others hospitalized, according to officials. Liquid nitrogen vaporizes into an odorless gas and can be deadly in an enclosed space.
1:28 | 01/29/21

Deadly chemical leak at Georgia poultry plant kills 6

