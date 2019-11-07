Transcript for New details on the murder of American scientist

about that American mother a U.S. Scientist, found murdered in Greece. Her body was dumped in an world World War II bunker. Tonight, investigators have collected DNA from at least one person. Here's James Longman. Reporter: New details tonight on the murder of 59-year-old American Suzanne Eaton, killed on the Greek island of Crete. Her body was dumped in this network of tunnels. A former Nazi bunker. Police now say she was dropped from above. An old wooden pallet covering the entrance has been taken away for further examination. Investigators revealing today that DNA has been collected from at least one suspect. An autopsy revealing she'd been asphyxiated. The molecular biologist, seen here in this company video, was a mother of two living in Germany. She was in Crete for a conference. Suzanne was an incredible athlete. Great runner and cyclist. And she has a black belt in tae Kwon do. Reporter: Tonight, her colleagues areemembering an accomplished scientist and devoted friend. She really made a huge impact with her research. Through her loving friendship, it really -- really made me who I am. Reporter: David, search and rescue went on for a week, but police believe Eaton was killed not long after she went missing. David? James Longman tonight. James, thank you.

