Driver arrested after allegedly dragging a state trooper for a mile

Video showed the suspect hitting the gas during a traffic stop with the trooper holding on.
0:13 | 07/13/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Driver arrested after allegedly dragging a state trooper for a mile
A driver under arrest after dragging an Ohio State trooper for miles the spectacle. It aghast during a traffic stop the triple holding honest driver speeds through Youngstown. The suspect was later arrested the trooper is okay.

