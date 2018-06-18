Earthquake near Osaka kills at least 4 people

The magnitude 6.1 earthquake in Japan that struck early Monday damaged buildings and left many homes without water or gas.
0:23 | 06/18/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Earthquake near Osaka kills at least 4 people

