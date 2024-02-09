Earthquakes rattle Malibu, Hawaii's Big Island

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck near Pahala on Hawaii's Big Island hours before a 4.7 quake hit Malibu, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

February 9, 2024

