Evangelist who asked worshipers for $54M private jet now under probe

A watchdog group is investigating him for excessive use of donor money; he did not return calls for comment.
1:07 | 05/30/18

Liberty Mutual Insurance. We turn next tonight to the tevangelist underfire. He says god gave him the message. Here's ABC's lindseyis. Reporter: The bibles say, "Ask and ye L receive. So televangelist Jesse Duplantis is asking -- for a llion private jet. I realllie that if Jesus was phly on the Earth today, he wouldn't riding a don think about that for a minute. 'D be in an airplane preaching the gospel all oe world. Eporter: Last week, the new orleans-based minister posted this video, now gettibacklash, asking for donations so H can purchasis fourth private E, in cash. We believe in god for a brand new on-7x so we can go anywhere in the worle stop. Repor he says the plane will help him San exorbitant fuel prices arhe world. Online, there is Ging of teeth, with peopleling him a hypocrite and fal prop one person simply writing, "Con-air." Plan tis, who lives in a $3 million,35,000 square foot home, has S that he's not, ote, living lavishly, but bib likely. He did nurn our calls for comment. David?

