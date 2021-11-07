Extreme heat fuels West Coast wildfires

More
29 million people in the region are under high heat alert.
2:36 | 07/11/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Extreme heat fuels West Coast wildfires

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:36","description":"29 million people in the region are under high heat alert. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78788721","title":"Extreme heat fuels West Coast wildfires","url":"/WNT/video/extreme-heat-fuels-west-coast-wildfires-78788721"}