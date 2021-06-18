24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

FAA grounds Virgin Galactic flights

The agency said Richard Branson&rsquo;s SpaceShipTwo deviated from its designated airspace for almost two minutes during its return to Earth. The company insisted passengers and crew were safe.

