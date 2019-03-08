Now Playing: 3 killed, 3 injured when beach bluff collapses

Now Playing: Overwhelming amount of people turn up to donate blood in El Paso

Now Playing: Texas governor confirms 20 fatalities in El Paso shooting

Now Playing: Police confirming a suspect involved in the shooting at Texas mall in custody

Now Playing: Driver accused of running down a construction worker arrested

Now Playing: Swimmers are on high-alert as multiple shark attacks reported

Now Playing: Dangerous wet weather hitting in part of the country

Now Playing: UMC El Paso received 13 gunshot victims

Now Playing: Fatal bluff collapse killed 3 people in Encinitas, California

Now Playing: Beto O'Rourke responds to deadly Texas mall shooting

Now Playing: Trump reacts to the shopping complex massacre in Texas

Now Playing: 21-year-old suspected gunman in custody in connection with the shooting at Texas mall

Now Playing: Deadly mall shooting near El Paso

Now Playing: El Paso police confirm white male in his 20s is in custody

Now Playing: El Paso shooting now among top 10 deadliest shootings in US history

Now Playing: El Paso police confirm one suspect in custody

Now Playing: 'Multiple fatalities' after shooting at El Paso Walmart

Now Playing: 'Multiple fatalities' at Texas mall shooting

Now Playing: El Paso police issue report of an active shooter or shooters at mall