Transcript for FBI says it foiled plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

very busy Thursday night. That major hurricane about to hit the U.S. The second presidential debate now called off after president trump objected to it being a virtual town hall to protect everyone. But we're going to begin tonight with that alleged terror plot and the chilling plan. The FBI says it stopped before it could be carried out. A plan to kidnap Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer. And then what they were planning to do to her. 13 suspects arrested, including seven alleged members of a right wing militia group. The FBI and state authorities conducting a series of raids in Michigan. Those 13 suspects taken into custody, seven of them alleged members of that right wing militia group. Governor whit her has been the target of protests since last spring over restrictions aimed to stop the spread of covid, amid one of the early outbreaks. Today, governor Whitmer thanking authorities for protecting her and her family, but went on to talk about white supremacists in this country and the president, who she pointed out, was asked to condemn white supremacists on that debate stage, you'll remember the president saying stand back and stand by. Our chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas leading us off tonight. Reporter: The alleged plot, nightmarish. Earlier today, attorney general Dana Nessel was joined by officials from the department of justice and the FBI to announce state and federal charges against 13 members of two militia groups who were preparing to kidnap and possibly Reporter: The FBI and state police, seen here raiding a home and detaining an individual, took action after the men met this week to exchange tactical gear and to pool their money to allegedly buy explosives. The mission? Attack the governor before election day. Authorities claim the planning was months in the making, with the men even going to the governor's vacation home twice to conduct surveillance. Two of the suspects allegedly had a plan to create a diversion. Discussed detonating explosive devices to divert police from the area of the home. This is a highly dangerous group. They were well-armed, they were training, they had a plan and they were prepared to carry out their attack. Reporter: According to the FBI, the men were apparently angry because of governor Whitmer's restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic, including those on gyms. Tensions have been high in Michigan for weeks, with mill slish that members, some of them armed, at one point descending on the state house last spring, intimidating lawmakers. The FBI infiltrated and wiretapped the miitia groups after getting a tip that the men were allegedly plotting against police and planning to attack the state capitol in an attempt to overthrow the government. With an informant listening in, they call Whitmer a "Tyrant." One of the suspects saying "Snatch and grab the governor. Just grab the expletive." They allegedly wanted to take her to a secret location in Wisconsin for a trial, a trial that would end in execution. All of us in Michigan can disagree about politics, but those disagreements should never, ever amount to violence. Reporter: An angry governor Whitmer today calling out president trump. Just last week, the president of the United States stood before the American people and refused to condemn white supremacists and hate groups, like these two Michigan militia groups. Are you willing tonight to condemn white supremacists and miitia groups -- Sure. I'm willing to do anything, I want to see peace. Then do it, sir. Say it. Do it, say it. Proud boys. Who would you like me to condemn? Who? Proud boys stand back and stand by. Reporter: At one point president trump tweeted there was a need to "Liberate Michigan." Let's get to Pierre in Washington. Where does the case stand tonight? Reporter: David, there could be more charges. It's not quite over. Pierre, you just reported here weeks ago on this broadcast that the FBI director warned of this very kind of threat. Reporter: Yeah, there have been a variety of people and groups with grievances, some of them radicalizing online, some of them getting together to share their frustrations. And some of them are even anarchists, kind of a witch's brew. The FBI has the difficult group to see when they go to something potentially violent. Just an alarming story tonight. Pierre, thank you.

