Fighter pilot safely ejects moments before fiery crash

More
The jet went down 50 miles west of Vance Air Force Base in Oklahoma during a routine training mission
0:12 | 08/17/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Fighter pilot safely ejects moments before fiery crash

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57251237,"title":"Fighter pilot safely ejects moments before fiery crash","duration":"0:12","description":"The jet went down 50 miles west of Vance Air Force Base in Oklahoma during a routine training mission","url":"/WNT/video/fighter-pilot-safely-ejects-moments-fiery-crash-57251237","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.