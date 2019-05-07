Transcript for Gallup poll: Less than 50% 'extremely proud' to be American

And we're joined now many editor in chief of doubt Mohammad yet. Mohammad it was such an interesting poll that the idea of American patriotism is on the decline tell us what Gallup found. Well we found a few things this issue really can be tackled look he beat Atlanta's first of Walt. Just asking about whether Americans are out to be America is something that we don't look past nineteen years. A lot of attention has been garnered to this all that we did last month because it was the second year that less than 50% of Americans actually said that they were extremely proud to be Americans. A few how the arts or explanations that we started asking this question. Just about after she bed attacks of nine allowed it so we really started at a very high point. We saw a little bit of a decline in 2004. Which actually coincided with global reporting on the Abu Ghraib prison scandal and Iraq. But since then it's remained declining but really steady when we seen it really precipitous that is among Democrats about us two years essentially since president trump has been elected into office. The number of Democrats self identified Democrats who see that there are extremely proud to be Americans. Has essentially out down now to 22%. I'm so there are those partisan differences currently it's interesting to note that during cook president Obama's period we didn't see a very sharp decline among Republicans. As they've been. More consistent two say that they are either extremely or very proud and that he. Americans that patriotic to rightists is totally interest income back in just a sec ordering him Ruth Ben he got into the conversation she's an MYU professor and expert. On nationalism -- great to see you want to ask you about this idea patriotism of course. Has ebbed and flowed over the years in American history but this notion of nationalism and seems to be on the rise right now the president calls himself a nationalist. Help us understand the difference between patriotism and nationalism. Well ideally patriotism is not partisan it's a lot of your entry. Regardless your political party years she your ace Justin. Kind of emotional she linked nationalism. And she'd changed he chooses but it ten year. Would be not is denying it tends to say that our industry is better than others that we deserve to rule out there others are examples are. Chuck America first. And Nationalists proud and patriotic. From our rhetoric. There are other things aside the president's rhetoric that you think have led to a rise and some of a nationalist movement a country. Well Rick cheery we're global event the right is rising. And there's no coach. People year shoring hairs alliance. Intro bacon Nationalists and actor I know we're on today's science Sony our ears like prudent in Oregon girls aren't we still. This is a global trend in and America and control is heartened. And Mohammed and it can also inject and that I think that in addition to in addition to Canada did the depression patriots and I think. Up part of what's happening globally and and a Gallup we do all through where people we only 80% of the world's population have done so for fifteen years and we've been tracking a lot of the issues you'll just mentioned in Europe and in other parts of the world is this looks like to nationalism has been globalism or at least in the political rhetoric and in an environment where. The world were to global order is has shifted is gone and is now. Really shifting into a new. Set of actors and a new set of threats and opportunities. I'm people's attitudes in developed democracies whether they are in Western Europe or here in the United States. I shifted if you will on things like globalism. On things like a globalization which was really celebrate if you will in the nineties so I think up but I. Aspect of this is of course patriotism meant and what we see happening right. But it's also a sense both on the right and the left. That some of the economic realities. All are flying in the face of some of the political rhetoric or concepts. That people wholeheartedly. Embrace in earlier decades little and he got in our deed. Yeah aid and Ruth eight years picking up where there were Mohamad left off in this idea on the fourth return when America as a melting pots. Of cultures. A yet we also have a very real desire by so many immigrant communities in this country to hold on of that heritage to hold on of those routes. How have we tended to thread that needle how do we reconcile patriotism pride and America we've also. You know clean onto our heritage of those things incompatible. What is your historical research found. Please certainly shouldn't be bit they're. I'm Irish immigrants in the fourth of July we are now we had a Great Britain McEachern Darren Abrams of rats and still have their cultural heritage house speaker and hurled it to be Americans. And America's don't eat your freedoms nations around the world. But we also never had any president who is so clearly says I'm only the president of some Americans. That this is unprecedented where we've had a president to use openly embracing authoritarian leaders and so are priced assignment peak hour for all. It isn't polarization going her aunt and when you like this they China and technique those two things incompatible. Right Encino being an ethnic heritage is not what being American and I find that it's disturbing. I mean. And Monica also polled on things that make. Americans proud is that right you're talking about times where pride has dips in the last twenty years but what did you find what rhythms and those responses from what Natan. Where Americans are showing their practice. Absolutely so we asked about eight aspects of society government. Where Americans were most likely to say I look following sort of meet them out to the American was America's scientific achievements we're 91% of Americans said that those achievements made them out to be American. 89%. Said that the US military makes them proud to be American. 85% said American culture and the arts. I'm 75% economic achievements make him cry the American on the point you all just need USA diversity in race ethnicity and religion. Around 70% to 32% more specifically American said that battening them proud to be American you just. Overall that 77%. In your poll are proud in some ways very or extremely proud to a high number we have a lot of people you patriotism. Headed into this holiday we can't hear hear the numbers from the Gallup poll. You can find that online Gallup dot com be different in which he rightly as it is is notable that extreme number Mohamed Eunice editor in chief of Gallup think you so much we have to leave it there within GAAP. Our history professor at MI you thank you so much interest in conversation one that we know. Many people continue having this weekend have a great fourth U Boe.

