Hero Teachers Spend Savings to Keep School Afloat in Rough Neighborhood

More
Danita Jones and Nate Smith serve as the only teachers at the Orland Experience School.
2:06 | 02/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hero Teachers Spend Savings to Keep School Afloat in Rough Neighborhood

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:06","description":"Danita Jones and Nate Smith serve as the only teachers at the Orland Experience School. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"31433811","title":"Hero Teachers Spend Savings to Keep School Afloat in Rough Neighborhood","url":"/WNT/video/hero-teachers-spend-savings-school-afloat-rough-neighborhood-31433811"}