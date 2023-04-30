High school valedictorian takes the phrase 'overcoming the odds' to a new level

Despite having to face ADHD, hearing loss, and homelessness, 17-year-old Jasmine Mazard is graduating with an 8.07 GPA.

April 30, 2023

