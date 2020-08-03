Now Playing: California police chase goes airborne

Now Playing: Amputee veteran conquers one of the world’s tallest mountains

Now Playing: 5 teenagers arrested after brutal beating of girl

Now Playing: High-speed police chase turns into urgent rescue

Now Playing: 2020 race now down to Bernie Sanders versus Joe Biden

Now Playing: Acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney fired

Now Playing: What people can do to stop the spread of coronavirus

Now Playing: State of Emergency in New York with at least 76 coronavirus cases

Now Playing: 21 on board stranded cruise ship test positive for coronavirus

Now Playing: Surgeon General Dr. Adams speaks out on the coronavirus

Now Playing: At least 234 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in US, according to CDC

Now Playing: How the government can enforce quarantines

Now Playing: Consumer advocates warn of scammers taking advantage of coronavirus fears

Now Playing: Hero skier rushes to save a woman who was buried in the snow

Now Playing: Lori Vallow appears in court following her extradition to Idaho

Now Playing: Trump fires acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney

Now Playing: 4,000 New Yorkers under quarantine as more cases are reported coast to coast

Now Playing: Trump touring CDC headquarters in Atlanta

Now Playing: Honey Pot CEO speaks out on the backlash she has received