House to vote on removal of newly elected congresswoman from committee roles

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has a record of promoting a series of outlandish racist and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. House Democrats want to vote to strip Greene of committee assignments.
5:02 | 02/04/21

