-
Now Playing: Pete Buttigieg makes history as 1st openly gay Cabinet member confirmed by Senate
-
Now Playing: Delayed visa processes leave families of U.S. citizens in limbo
-
Now Playing: Vaccine Watch: How effective are vaccines in slowing COVID-19?
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Feb. 3, 2021
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Battle over school reopenings
-
Now Playing: Long Beach mayor discusses high rate of Latino COVID deaths in LA County
-
Now Playing: UK scientists find new data on efficacy of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: President Biden confident there will be compromise on COVID relief
-
Now Playing: NFL considered race in paying head injury claims: Lawsuit
-
Now Playing: Congress discusses removing Marjorie Taylor Greene from committees
-
Now Playing: Biden hopes for COVID-19 relief bill compromise
-
Now Playing: Puerto Rico governor talks statehood, COVID vaccinations and more
-
Now Playing: Buttigieg makes history with cabinet confirmation
-
Now Playing: Rep. Adam Kinzinger on whether the GOP will embrace 'Trump-ism'
-
Now Playing: Trump lawyers defend his free speech
-
Now Playing: New Trump legal team argues 2nd impeachment trial is ‘unconstitutional’
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump’s impeachment trial
-
Now Playing: The radicalization that led to the Capitol siege
-
Now Playing: A closer look at the Americans who stormed the Capitol