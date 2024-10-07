Hurricane Milton intensifies into Category 5 as it approaches Florida coast

The storm grew rapidly after forming in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday. It is expected to make landfall overnight on Wednesday. Evacuation orders are growing, with hundreds of thousands told to leave.

October 7, 2024

