Transcript for Investigators intensify search for the body of Colorado mother Kelsey Berreth

New developments tonight in search for that young mother in Colorado missing since Thanksgiving. This exclusive ABC news video capturing the moment her fiance was arrested. He's now charged with her murder. Tonight, the search intensifying for her body. Here's ABC's kayna Whitworth. Reporter: Investigators tonight still desperate to find the body of Colorado mom, Kelsey Berreth. Deep trenches on the property of Berreth's fiance and father of their child, Patrick Frazee. Evidence of the search at his remote, 35-acre property. At the crack of dawn Friday, police descending on Frazee, nabbing him as he was leaving. You see him? He's in cuffs. Reporter: Prosecutors charging Frazee in Berreth's alleged murder a month after she was last seen grocery shopping Thanksgiving day with their 1-year-old daughter. More than a week later, it was Berreth's mother, not Frazee, who reported her missing. Authorities now hinting Frazee did not act alone, also charging him with solicitation for murder. It is a crime to solicit somebody to commit another crime. You don't necessarily have to complete it to have a solicitation charge, but you have to show firmness of what you intended to do. Reporter: At her childhood church in Moses lake, Washington, parishioners mourning Berreth's death. There's been an aching in our hearts of pain that doesn't go away. Reporter: Tom, we learned that the couple did have a custody hearing scheduled for next week. Tonight, Patrick Frazee is being held without bond and their little girl is current with her family. Tom? Heading overseas, we're now

