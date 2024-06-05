Italian court re-convicts Amanda Knox of slander

An Italian court has re-convicted Amanda Knox of slander. She was found guilty of falsely accusing her then-boss of killing her British roommate.

June 5, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live