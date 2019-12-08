Transcript for Janet Jackson surprises dad who attended concert as Father's Day gift

Finally tonight, "America strong." The dad, his favorite singer, and his son singing, all for you. Right in the middle, the proud dad, Keith Strawder, and his sons Chris and K.B. Their dad has long had a celebrity crush. And this was the moment he opened his card on father's day. Oh! Reporter: They got him tickets to Janet Jackson. Oh, my goodness. Yes, sir. Reporter: Suddenly a teenager again. His boys, one in person, the other on the phone. Telling dad we're seeing Janet in Las Vegas. And this weekend they did. After the show, they stop him in the hallway. He has no idea who's behind him. I've been a fan for years, Janet and I are the same age. Watching her as penny on "Good times." Reporter: Dad goes on and on about Janet. What did you think about the show? It was fantastic. Reporter: It took that long to look at her. Reporter: They hug. Those two sons determined to bring their dad to Janet. We checked. Three banquets a day

