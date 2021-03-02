Kansas City Chiefs have COVID-19 scare days before Super Bowl

The team has put two players, Demarcus Robinson and Daniel Kilgore, on the “reserve COVID” list after they came in close contact with someone infected with the virus. The Super Bowl is five days away.
02/03/21

Comments
Kansas City Chiefs have COVID-19 scare days before Super Bowl

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

