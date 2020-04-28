Transcript for Loans website crashes during 2nd round of applications for small businesses

And our reporting continues on small businesses in our country. Another desperate scramble to get in the ppe program. Here's Mary Bruce. Reporter: Tonight, the race is on for small businesses to apply for a new round of government funding. But already it's off to a rocky start. The online loan application process today plagued with technical problems. The $310 billion is expected to go quickly. There's already a massive backlog after the first round of funding ran dry in just 13 days. In California, comic book store owner Joe field has been trying for weeks to get a loan. Tonight he tells us he's still waiting. The funding is going to help pay for some of the expenses that we've incurred through this. But it won't get anywhere close to paying for all the losses we've incurred. Reporter: But many bigger companies have been able to get funding. Like Ruth's Chris steakhouse, shake shack, and sweetgreen. With outrage growing, they gave the money back. Today, the L.A. Lakers announced when they learned the fund had been depleted, they returned the $4.6 million they were given. Experts say the fund could run out of money in a week. And there are calls for congress to fully fund and expand the program. David? Mary, thank you. In the meantime, a troubling headline overseas in the uk.

