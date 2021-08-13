Man charged for attacking Capitol officer on Jan. 6

More
Prosecutors charged Steven Cappuccio of Texas for allegedly attacking officer Daniel Hodges and hitting him with a baton during the Capitol riots on Jan.6.
0:15 | 08/13/21

