Massachusetts reports its first vaping-related death; the 10th in the US

More
As Kroger’s and Walgreen’s announced they would stop selling e-cigarette products, another person, a woman in her 60s, has died from a severe lung condition linked to e-cigarettes.
0:12 | 10/07/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Massachusetts reports its first vaping-related death; the 10th in the US
Tonight Massachusetts reporting its first to peeping related death a patient in her sixties dying from severe lung condition linked to 22 death. The rovers and Walgreens today joining other retailers they will stop selling.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:12","description":"As Kroger’s and Walgreen’s announced they would stop selling e-cigarette products, another person, a woman in her 60s, has died from a severe lung condition linked to e-cigarettes.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"66121596","title":"Massachusetts reports its first vaping-related death; the 10th in the US","url":"/WNT/video/massachusetts-reports-vaping-related-death-10th-us-66121596"}