Transcript for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry baptize baby Archie

This is the Benefit of Blue. For baby Archie and a private look inside the royal family's joyful day. Here's ABC's Jennifer Eccleston. Reporter: Harry and Meghan taking a cue from their little niece. Blocking the press from baby Archie's christening today at Windsor castle. Releasing two images to their nearly 9 million Instagram followers, but keeping the details including the names of the royal godparents private. Christenings are traditionally big photo ops for the family look at the crowds that came out to see princess Charlotte's. Unlike his Cambridge cousins, who are destined for roles on the world stage, Archie is not expected to be a working royal. Although his parents are, he's not expected to be. Reporter: But the sussexes coming under fire for the secrecy as they're facing mounting criticism from the British public for a more than $3 million renovation bill for their home on the castle grounds. Little Archie wearing a hand sewn replica of the christening gown worn by dad Harry. Princess Diana's family represented too. Her two sisters behind the royal couple in this official portrait. Mom and dad giving glimpses after his debut. This is the first clear photo of baby Archie's face. Tonight the lingering question who does he look like. We're still trying to figure that out. His looks change every day. Who knows? Jennifer Eccleston, London. We thank Jennifer for that report. We thank you for watching. I'm Tom llamas in New York. "Gma" and "This week" first thing tomorrow morning. I'll see you back here tomorrow night. Have a great evening.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.